Every year, the 544 Education Foundation delivers grants to teachers, staff and entities within the Fergus Falls Public School. The grants support various equipment, project ideas, technology, materials and more.
This year, director of food services, Lance Wells, applied for one of these grants. After a positive experience using a 544 Education Foundation grant for nutrition graphics last year, Wells wanted to keep the ideas flowing.
Wells has been with the Fergus Falls Public Schools for four years and does all of the nutrition coordination for the district. He has 18 years of experience in school food service and 46 years of food service experience as a whole. Slowly but surely, he has been turning different school cafeterias into fun, themed, joyful gathering spaces where students connect over a meal.
When Lincoln School was finished being built, Wells noticed a massive blank wall over the kitchen, where students go to get their daily lunches. Wells saw an opportunity to not only brand the space in a unique and fitting way that matched the vibe of the early childhood education center, but to create a fun and vibrant space where kids would enjoy spending mealtime.
Wells quickly named the dining cafeteria at Lincoln School “The Otter Pup Café” and applied for a grant to make the cafeteria come to life through wall graphics. He received the funds and The Otter Pup Café soon became a creative and one-of-a-kind dining experience.
“It’s cute and colorful and professional. And it really identifies that this is nutrition central for our little Otters,” said Wells. “That’s really what it’s all about.”
Wells and the designers at Sign Guys in Fergus Falls worked hand in hand to create the graphics for the Otter Pup Café walls. “They make it easy,” said Wells. “They have a really good design team there and they understand what I’m trying to achieve … everything I’ve had them design has been out of the park.”
Well explained that the graphics are about more than branding. “It creates a joyful environment where there are fun, little, happy otters eating pizza and apples and all different kinds of stuff,” shared Wells. “It’s promoting a healthy lifestyle.”
Wells shared that the response to the new graphics from the students and staff at Lincoln school has been great. “It’s been a very positive thing.”
Overall, Wells believes the school lunch experience is changing. Gone are the days of the cold, stark, jail-like cafeterias that students dreaded eating in. “Those days are gone,” he said. “Slowly but surely districts across the country have long been branding and identifying their school cafes to create (an experience). Because we have much more sophisticated eaters now.”
He shared that students are trying new things and are becoming more exposed to diverse, international flavors, dishes and experiences, and school cafeterias need to resonate. “Our consumers are much more sophisticated about everything and the plain blank (cafeteria) wall isn’t going to cut it anymore,” Wells explained. “You have to keep kids engaged, you have to keep them interested and you have to make an environment that’s appealing.”
Bit by bit, Wells is planning to give each school café in the Fergus Falls Public School District its own name, its own style, its own theme and its own unique feel that fits the school.
“A lot has changed in child nutrition and we just need to keep up with the times here and make sure that we’re doing the branding and marketing that we need to keep our kids coming,” shared Wells. “Because they do have a choice, they could bring lunch from home. And we think that that’s nice that parents have that option. But, we want (parents) to know that we’re here and we’re ready to take care of (kids’) needs here at school as well.”