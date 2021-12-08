ARTIST COHORT: The work of artist Nancy XiáoRong Valentine will be on display alongside three other artists selected from the Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program in Kaddatz Galleries now through January 6, 2022.
PORTRAITS: The work of Eric Santwire, a collection of "portraits," will be on display at Kaddatz Galleries now through January 6, 2022.
Two new exhibitions are now open through Jan. 6, 2022, at Kaddatz Galleries in downtown Fergus Falls. The new galleries feature the work of seven area artists.
One of the galleries, titled “Kaddatz Resident Artists,” is full of artwork created by resident artists who live and create their art in the lofts above Kaddatz, upstairs from the galleries. The three artists on display are Karan Ouren, Karla Gallagher and Eric Santwire.
Ouren is a self-taught abstract and impressionist mixed-media painter whose exciting and unique techniques can be seen in her work. Gallagher uses acrylics, markers, gel pens, graphite and charcoal on canvas and board to create her beautiful and approachable work. Santwire is a photographer and painter, whose photographed “portraits” are currently on display.
The second gallery, titled “2021 LRAC Artist Cohort,” features select artists from this year’s Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program. The artists currently on display in this gallery are Kandace Creel Falcón, Michael Burgraff, Nancy XiáoRong Valentine and Carmen McCullough.
The Kaddatz is excited to be fully open once again and offer in-person and virtual tours of these exhibitions. The gallery also brought back their in-person classes for children and adults this year, while continuing to offer virtual arts education programming as well.
“As this year draws to a close, we have so many reasons to celebrate,” stated staff and board members of Kaddatz in a letter sent to the Daily Journal. “The Kaddatz Galleries has adapted and grown through recent challenges, and made changes that allow us to stay connected with our community, continue to provide engaging arts programming, and support our exhibiting and teaching artists.”
