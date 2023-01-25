Stacy Wendt is the new artistic director at the Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls and the artist brings with her a vast catalogue of experience and talent to the new role.
Growing up on Glenwood, Wendt returns back to the area after living out west: “I was so drawn back to the area. I lived in LA for the last 19 years and I really loved it – I felt like being there really gave me the confidence to pursue art as a career.”
Wendt explains that art entered her life at a very young age and ever since she could pick up a pencil, she was always drawing. She has both an MFA and BFA in art, primarily in drawing and painting; Wendt uses mostly acrylic paints with a focus on gestural and abstract styles.
Wendt worked as an artist assistant and taught private in-home lessons after grad school, while also working in a teacher’s assistant role and managing a business that taught art to ages four and up. She also worked closely with the established art institutions of Tiger Strikes Asteroid and Eastside International, the former a well-known non-profit network of independently programmed, artist-run exhibition spaces with locations across the country.
Having just moved to Fergus Falls at the end of December, Wendt explains how she’s happy to be back in the area: “I’m so happy and inspired to see the arts community in and around Fergus – it was lacking when I was growing up.”
At the Kaddatz, Wendt will be in charge of the curatorial and education programs, along with being responsible for the retail space: “I just want to really accentuate how excited I am to be a part of this community. I love that there’s such a vibrant arts community, it’s so important that it exists.”
“People in the area really come together to create that strong sense of community,” Wendt says. “I’ve really felt that every day since I’ve been back.”
More information on current gallery showings and events can be found at the following: kaddatzgalleries.org.
