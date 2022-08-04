Fergus Falls has a new postmaster. Her name is Fawn Alstadt.
Alstadt has been on the job for almost 10 years in Fergus Falls and assumes the top position with a skillset and knowledge that only being on the job day in and day out can provide. She started as a clerk in Wendell and Elbow Lake. She has been supervising staff in Fergus Falls for the last four year or so.
Alstadt said they have space to grow with at their Western Avenue facility, but the challenges of the job are many.
“We are what they call a level 20 office, Moorhead is a level 21. We run 18 routes out of Fergus Falls and we have eight rural carriers to do eight routes. Right now, the rural carriers have not had their vacations or their day off during the week for at least a year I would say,” said Alstadt.
The volume of mail and specifically packages and parcels have increased tenfold from even just a few years ago.
“Being a mail carrier is much harder than people think. It’s not just walking down the street and waving. Right now we’re delivering people’s mattresses. Endgates to pickups. It’s unreal. We had a business in town this week alone that ordered two truck beds full of packages. That’s just one business,” added Alstadt.
Alstadt said with the Fergus Falls population being around 14,000 people, if divided in half that would be roughly 7,000 addresses that receive around 2,500 packages a day.
Another issue that Alstadt highlighted and most definitely would be the biggest, is customer aggression. She said it is staggering that they have a fair amount of aggressive customers. There are very serious safety concerns. Alstad related that they recently had four customers specifically that the police have had to respond to for various incidents where it’s taken two or three officers to handle the aggressive situations.
“I had a gentleman who was so upset about not getting the Good Friday holiday sales ads. So I personally took him out a regional newspaper that had all the ads. This 70 year old man followed me to my car, hit me over the head, over the shoulder with this rolled up newspaper, then hit the hood of my car and dented it in three spots. They’re not all like this, but there’s usually one a week that’s really aggressive,” said Alstadt.
Employee retention and attracting new employees is also a major issue. Even in the current job climate, with businesses struggling to find employees, Alstadt says the full hiring process can take about a month and while the initial training is underway, a lot of people will leave when they realize how difficult the work is from a physical aspect, as well as dealing with aggressive customers.
Alstadt said there are a few things Fergus Falls residents can do to help. She advised that on most routes, it is best to just let the carriers do their jobs.
She said the carriers do not sell stamps, nor can they do any package quotes. When someone approaches them, it just slows down the delivery process. All these services need to be done at the post office itself.
She also advises people to have patience and realize the demanding job mail carriers have.