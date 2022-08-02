Tungsten jig

Compact presentations like this tungsten jig and smaller plastic are new and exciting baits for bass anglers fishing clearing waters!

This past week, I traveled to Orlando to attend the ICAST fishing show where much of the new fishing tackle, accessories and other fishing equipment for the upcoming year is introduced. With clear water as the result of zebra mussel infestations becoming more and more prominent in many of the waters I fish for bass across the Midwest, I kept a keen eye out for lures and other equipment that I feel will help me combat clear waters when bassin’.



