The Pebble Lake Golf Course clubhouse will be welcoming a new tenant this year, with an all new restaurant called Palmer's. The owners of the establisment will be a name familiar with many around the area, as they already run the Battle Lake Boathouse.
Mike and Josie Thomopoulos, owners of Palmer's, said it will be a similar concept from the current Battle Lake Boathouse in that they will offer fresh pasta and other favorite comfort foods as well.
The restaurant bills itself as a new American bistro that will add a modern twist to traditional bar and grill fare and will offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.
The space will be leased from Pebble Lake Golf Course, and will be independent, but offer golfers and non-golfers alike a nice sit down type place to relax after a round of golf.
“We opened the boathouse almost four years ago in May, and for a while we have been looking for an opportunity to start another venture, and throwing around ideas for a new location," said Thomopoulos. "One of our longtime employees, Amber Hovland, has always enjoyed Pebble Lake Golf Course, and the golf course knew they had been missing a nice restaurant there for a while, and she approached us about the possibility of us occupying that space and after some meetings and discussions we decided to go with putting it in that location.”
As for the name, Josie Thomopoulos said they were looking for a golf-themed type name and simply decided to name it Palmer's. Hovland came up with the idea for the name and will also be the general manager for the restaurant.
Along with the standard fare of drinks, appetizers and desserts being available, Hovland says they will offer a specialty "smashburger."
“It will be almost like ‘build your own burger,' you can pick as many patties as you want, ingredients and so forth. It’s already gone over quite well, and we tried it at the Boathouse. People will love it.”
Hovland said along with "smashburgers" they will also offer pizza, pasta, salads and different appetizers and hand-carved sandwiches, starting off on the simple side to get things up and running.
Reservations will not be required, and they are tentatively looking at an opening date right after Easter, but are trying to time it to coincide with the opening of the golf course.
Hovland said they are starting to hire for all positions now, from kitchen manager, to kitchen staff, servers and bartenders. Applications are accepted through their Facebook page at "Palmer’s Kitchen + Bar," or by emailing palmersplgc@gmail.com.
Palmer’s will be open with spring hours from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, seven days a week.