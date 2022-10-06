Attracting new job candidates and families to Fergus Falls requires three essential components, open positions, suitable and attractive housing options and ample selection of child care providers.
Until a family welcomes a new child, most are unaware of the importance of good child care.
Otter Tail County is encouraging child care providers to apply for the new Child Care Capacity Grant Program. The program is intended to support child care program needs for existing providers with the goal to increase child care slots for new or expanding providers in OTC. This has been a problem for many parents who haven’t been able to find openings for their child, or had to be placed on a waiting list.
According to a release from OTC, the grant funds can be used to reimburse costs for providers who make equipment purchases, program needs and will also enable some providers to make improvements to their facilities that are required by licensing or fire safety requirements.
In the release, the county references a 2021 report from First Children’s Finance that estimates that at least 1,059 child care slots are needed county-wide.
Otter Tail County Community Development Agency (CDA) board member and CEO of Vector Windows, Jeff Ackerson, shared, “We have all realized that for parents to work in our communities, they need quality and affordable care for their children. These child care grants are one way to tell providers they are valued and provide a critical service in our communities.”
The purpose of CDA is to strengthen the communities in the county by expanding housing opportunities, promoting business development, and fostering the coordination of public and private resources. The work of the CDA is intended to be complementary, additive and supportive to existing efforts throughout the County. The CDA is a local government agency that is governed by a nine-member board of commissioners. Board Members include Kurt Mortenson, Leland (Lee) Rogness, Betsy Roder, David Ripley, David Schornack, Dena Johnson, Greg Swanberg, Jeff Ackerson and Val Martin.
According to the United Way of Central Minnesota, “The average monthly cost for two children in full-time childcare in the region is $1,182 or $14,184 per year; which is only made more problematic by the fact that nearly 40% of households in Central Minnesota have an income below $50,000.”
Financial support from the grant program will also help new providers, who with the grant, will be able to add new slots.
The grant does have stringent guidelines for eligibility. Child care centers, family providers, and multiple-provider pod models can apply for the program if they are located in the county, provide full-time child care, as well as having a current active license in good standing or be in the process of completing licensure. As well, to qualify as a full time child care provider, the center must be available a minimum of 32 hours per week or 4 days per week.
The county says applications are accepted on an ongoing basis and are subject to the availability of funds.
Additional information about the program and the complete eligibility list can be found online at: ottertailcountymn.us/childcare.