The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting grant applications for a new program that will benefit pollinator and beneficial insect species’ habitat. The Habitat Enhancement Landscape Pilot Program offers cost-share grants for projects on lands with long-term commitments to conservation management through conservation easements, long-term conservation contracts and public ownership.
Eligible lands include those with Reinvest in Minnesota Reserve easements, Conservation Reserve Program easements, non-profit conservation preserves, city and county parks and protected natural areas. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, watershed management organizations and counties.
“The decline of bees, butterflies, dragonflies and other at-risk pollinators that support ecosystems and food production has raised significant alarm among conservation professionals both locally and globally,” explains BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “It’s critical that we support these beneficial species by restoring and enhancing habitat in strategic areas of the state.”
Funded by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, the HELP pilot program is offering $273,740 in grant funding during this application period. Grant amount requests can range from $20,000 to $60,000. Projects may focus on establishing new floral-rich habitat areas or riparian plantings, or converting existing non-native cover to native vegetation. Projects can be located on multiple land parcels.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2023. Information on how to apply can be found through the following: bwsr.state.mn.us.
BWSR is the state soil and water conservation agency and it administers programs that prevent sediment and nutrients from entering area lakes, rivers, and streams. The organization seeks to enhance fish and wildlife habitat while protecting wetlands. The 20-member board consists of representatives of local and state government agencies and citizens with a mission to improve and protect the state’s water and soil resources by working in partnership with local organizations and private landowners.
