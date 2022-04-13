Harbor Freight Tools, an up-and-coming national tool store, announced on Apr. 12 that it will be opening a new store in Fergus Falls.
The new store will be located at 1901 W Lincoln Avenue , the former location of the Westridge Mall, and is expected to open sometime this summer.
Work has already begun on the excavation of what used to be the Door 3 entrance.
As for jobs coming to the new store, Harbor Freight estimates it will bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities. In addition, the company states that they offer a competitive starting rate and benefits package that includes robust health coverage, with Thanksgiving and Christmas off.
The announcement of the new retail location is a positive move, says Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer. “I’m excited, the community’s excited, there will be new jobs, additional retail and we’ve worked hard behind the scenes on this for a long time," he stated. "We acknowledge the fact that the mall has been a challenging property — and has been for a long time. We’ve been working hard to find creative ways to fill the spaces there. We have parceled it off into individual lots, and that’s what’s happened here to make this a reality.”
The city worked alongside Greater Fergus Falls and other organizations to bring Harbor Freight to town.
The business said they have a simple philosophy; namely, cutting out the middle man. They work directly with the manufacturers of the tools they offer to get the best possible prices and pass the savings onto customers.
Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, stated in a release, “We’ve been looking to open a location in Fergus Falls for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous value to the community. In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Fergus Falls area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The company employs over 20,000 people in the U.S. with over 1,200 locations in 48 states. It opened its first storefront location in 1980.
An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Fergus Falls area.
Those seeking employment can apply online at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Fergus Falls, MN."