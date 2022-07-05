As it is after most sessions of the Minnesota Legislature, new laws took effect that will impact most residents in Otter Tail County as well as in West Central Minnesota.
Among the new laws set to take effect July 1, are regulations on hemp products that local growers say may just save their business.
A major agricultural bill signed into law will include drought relief and include funding for broadband efforts. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) and Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) and includes appropriations and policy changes for agriculture, drought relief and broadband is $50.9 million from the General Fund in the 2022-23 biennium and $32.5 million in the next biennium.
Controversial nonetheless, a new law will allow small amounts of THC to be added to food and drinks in the state. According to livescience.com, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.
In a release from the Minnesota House press office, with the new law, food products may have up to five milligrams of THC per serving and up to 50 milligrams of THC per package.
Effective July 1, the Department of Commerce will also be required to create and maintain a list of nonprofit credit counseling organizations and require debt collection agencies to include the list in their first written communication to a debtor. That law, now in effect, was crafted by Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) and Sen. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater), who sponsored the legislation.
The powers of a department will now expand to including investigating wage theft. a new law expands the jurisdiction of the Commerce Department Fraud Bureau and allocates more funding for enforcement staff. That bill was sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) and Rep. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls), the following parts of the law take effect July 1.
The House press office says the bureau’s jurisdiction no longer is limited to insurance fraud; its primary jurisdiction is offenses with a “nexus to insurance related or financial crimes.” The House press office says, for example, the bureau can investigate financial crimes now such as wage theft.
A new law reorganizes statutes regarding the disability waiver rate system, which sets reimbursement rates for home and community-based disability services under Medicaid. That law was sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Schultz (DFL-Duluth) and Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka).
Another new law makes changes to policies governing the Minnesota Health and Human Services departments. Sponsored by Schultz and Abeler, it makes changes affecting child welfare and protection, health-related licensing boards, behavioral health policies, continuing care for older adults, services for people with disabilities, programs to protect children and vulnerable adults, preventing homelessness, economic assistance and licensing and operations policies at the Department of Human Services.
The house has released a full summary that can be viewed online at: https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hinfo/leginfo/07012022NewLaws.pdf.