There are many exciting things happening at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County and we hope you’ll share our enthusiasm! For starters, we have successfully navigated the past year, remaining financially solid and committed to serving the animals and the 62 townships of Otter Tail County. In 2021, we had an intake of approximately 1,000 dogs and cats, an increase in adoptions, donations, and volunteer orientations. We assisted county law enforcement in neglect and abuse cases, showcased our new van in area parades, sponsored multiple “Bark and Brews” events, and continued to educate the public on our mission to care for the lost, abandoned, or surrendered animals of our area. We would also like to boast for a brief moment about our new spay and neuter assistance program, offering financial help to a limited number of individuals who qualify for this program and have demonstrated the need and desire to get their pets spayed and neutered. We are presently in the process of hiring an executive director to help move these programs into the future, lead shelter staff and partner with an active board of directors as we consider a possible shelter expansion. Watch for more news to come!
During National Shelter Appreciation Week, Nov. 7–13, we are grateful to partner with several area establishments who have agreed to donate a portion of their “days” sales, as scheduled below. All you need to do is take a break from cooking and enjoy dining out for the dogs and cats! These businesses appreciate the work of the shelter and your patronage!
Sunday — Beach Bums, Otter Tail Lake.
Monday — Perks Coffee, 50 cents per vehicle at both Fergus Falls locations.
Tuesday — Don Pablos, Fergus Falls.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Taco John’s, Fergus Falls.
Friday, Nov. 12 — Socials Bar & Grill, Fergus Falls.
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is an independent nonprofit, not affiliated with any government entity or national organization and we couldn’t do this important work without the support of businesses and people in our community, just like you. We hope you will consider making a year-end donation to the shelter but if you are unable to contribute, please remember that being a volunteer or an advocate for responsible pet ownership helps too! Every dollar, every act makes a difference in the lives of the fur babies. Thank you for helping us give animals a new leash on life.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone