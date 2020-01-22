Lisa Rodgers’ commute to work is a little simpler than the average person’s: she walks upstairs. She purchased the building on East Junius Avenue in Fergus Falls in February. The building used to be a podiatrist office, and Rodgers and her husband, Jim, fixed up the basement apartment before turning the top level into her new shop, selling new and antique home goods.
“We have the history all the way back, so it was built in 1913 and it sat empty for a little while and then it was a blacksmith and a glass cutter, and at one time there was a Salvation Army in here and a food pantry. It sounds like there was just a little bit of everything,” she says, but now it’s Liza Jaynes Home Decor and Gifts. “We love our building here so much. It’s a little old building, but we just love it so much.”
Rodgers was born in Minot, North Dakota, and worked as a meat department manager until she hurt her back. She also sold antiques and collectibles online, and this physical location is a way for her to continue doing that. She moved to Fergus Falls to be closer to her eight grandchildren, who now occasionally help run the store with her when they’re not in school. Her little white dog, Olley, also helps by greeting customers.
“It’s kind of a hobby, kind of a need in the community. I thought our community needed another option for shopping, home decor and gifts,” Rodgers said. She sells a variety of new home decor alongside vintage goodies, as well as carrying a vintage-inspired candy collection. “A lot of the newer stuff I order wholesale and then the vintage stuff I just search it out, got to have a mix of vintage goodness with the new,” she says. “That’s how I’ve always decorated, I just thought, I know people are loving the older stuff these days and they’re blending it all in their homes.”
As a new business, Liza Jaynes is also open to community feedback. “We are always trying to think of the public, we’re always open to suggestions if people are looking for something that we don’t have, come with ideas, we’re always open to all that,” says Rodgers, who spent Wednesday painting a desk for a customer’s daughter who wanted some panels changed from blue to pink.
The store sells some larger furniture pieces like tables, desks and dressers, as well as accent pieces like throw pillows, art, figurines and more. The store, which is located beside Bimbo Bakeries at 120 E. Junius Ave., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
