A Fergus Falls institution for almost as long as anyone can remember, Meadow Farm Foods, will be relocating and rebranding in the final months of 2022.
The business is moving to the former downtown location of Sears Hometown Store, 211 West Lincoln Avenue, which recently closed.
Store Manager Samantha Wick said the business originally started in Weetown, out of a home shop about 11 miles northeast of Fergus Falls on County Road 1, but shortly relocated to their present location at 23064 County Road 1, the former home a previous employee. Meadow Farm Foods has remained at the location for roughly 20 years.
In total, Meadow Farm Foods has been operating for a total of 41 years, with 5 years under the current ownership.
Over the past few years, Meadow Farm Foods has expanded their health care products including supplements, natural body care and personal products.
Wick said that with the business move they look forward to bringing the community more environmentally friendly and sustainable home products to continue its part in the mission to make this world a little bit healthier.
“With that in mind, we are also looking forward to providing our bulk products as self-serve — having glass jars available and the opportunity for people to bring in their own container to fill. This move will also allow better access for more customers and more opportunities to build relationships with local vendors and businesses. We are very excited to be able to call downtown Fergus Falls our new home,” said Wick.
Once in the new location, Wick says the store will be rebranded to the name Dutchmen Organics.
“This shiny new name better reflects our products and background. Exciting times ahead!” emphasized Wick.
The exact date of the move to 211 West Lincoln Avenue is still up in the air, but Wick said they hope to be up and running in mid-November, and for sure by Dec. 3, in time for the annual Over The River Festival.
