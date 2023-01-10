Downtown Pelican Rapids will look much different soon. The dam is being replaced with a rapids that will allow fish to swim upstream in a project undertaken by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Officially called the Pelican Rapids Dam Modification and Fish Passage Installation Project, it will remove the dam and construct a stretch of rapids in its place with a projected cost of $2.72 million. Houston Engineering is the engineering firm, while Rachel Contracting of St. Michael, is the general contractor on the project. ICS Inc. of Grand Forks was the contractor that moved Pelican Pete at a price of $73,000.
In addition to the rapids, a pedestrian bridge will also be constructed as part of the project.
The cost for the pedestrian bridge came in at approximately $560,000. The DNR covered part of that amount with an Outdoor Recreation Grant for $260,000, with the city’s portion coming in at around $300,000.
According to the Environmental Assessment Worksheet, the project includes replacing the current Pelican Rapids Dam with a fish passage. The fish passage concept plan includes stepped rapids approximately 225 feet in length and a small portion of the pool upstream of the dam will be retained. The current pool size is approximately 29.90 acres in size but will be reduced to approximately 3.50 acres upon completion of construction. The project will restore a more natural hydrologic regime to the Pelican River and previous natural rapids upstream of the dam will be exposed. The historic old windmill downstream of the dam will be removed from the project area.
Built in 1870, the dam is considered a “high hazard dam” and in need of repair or replacement due to its poor condition.
In the process, local mascot Pelican Pete had to be relocated recently.
Pelican Rapids Mayor Brent Frazier said it will allow for fish movement and similar projects are taking place in other areas of the state as well.
“It’s called a river restoration project where there'll be rock rapids, so fish can migrate upstream. Now they can’t because they have been blocked because of the dam. This will act as a fish passage,” said Frazier.
He added, “The original dam was for a private enterprise. They built that for a flour and lumber mill,” said Frazier.
As for undertaking a project like this in the winter, Frazier said there are several benefits.
“We were told it’s easier to do at this time of year because the ground is more firmed up. Some of it actually froze so it’s easier for equipment to navigate. It was also a down-time for some of these construction companies here in the winter, so it will give them some work as well,” said Frazier
The move for Pelican Pete was quite a project in and of itself and moving it involved a crane. City Administrator Lance Roisum said the statue itself was moved to the northeast of St. Leonard’s Church, but still overlooking the river where he said it would stay until the completion of the project.