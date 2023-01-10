GOING FOR A RIDE

Pelican Pete moved for the dam project in Pelican Rapids.

 Submitted

Downtown Pelican Rapids will look much different soon. The dam is being replaced with a rapids that will allow fish to swim upstream in a project undertaken by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).



