Both Big Chief Travel Plaza and the Little Chief Convenience Store and Gas Station have been sold by Ray and Zack Rogers to Pat Hofer, with the new owner taking the reins the at the start of the new year.
While Hofer has resided in Fergus Falls for the last 12 years, his work in the oil industry meant that he was traveling a great deal for his job: “I was flying all over the country, but my wife and kids weren’t with me — it’s a much-needed change for us.”
Hofer worked with Ray supplying fuel to Big Chief, the two got close and the purchase of the business manifested. “The opportunity came along and I jumped on it.”
Hofer’s plans for the business include revitalizing the Big Chief restaurant with possibly updating the menu and genre of the space.
“For Little Chief, I’m looking to bring food service back in there,” Hofer continued. “I’m looking at smoked meats and barbecue for that location.”
Hofer is hoping to realize these new concepts and fit-outs by the end of March to capitalize on summer traffic and business.
More information regarding further changes amongst the two businesses can be found at the following: bigchiefinc.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone