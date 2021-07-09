Kaddatz Galleries has launched a new Art Reach program designed to enrich the lives of underserved populations within our community by offering vibrant art experiences. Their first exhibition, “Art Reach: Exposed,” is currently on display at Studio K through Aug. 7. Artists participating in the program come from a youth support group, a men’s transitional home called the Matthew House, and Productive Alternatives, an organization serving adults with disabilities.
“Art Reach: Exposed” artwork was created as relationships were built between participants, artists and Kaddatz Gallery staff members during classes, private gallery tours and artist talks.
“Creating connections between participants and community members through the arts is at the heart of Art Reach programming,” shared curator and gallery manager Jess Torgerson. “Not only has the program enriched the lives of the participants, it has deeply impacted the lives of the artists and staff involved as well.”
The exhibit aims to expose the community to individuals and organizations served through this program, raise awareness about the existence, impact and need for these organizations and services, and foster connections between participants and community members.
Kaddatz’s main gallery is hosting artist Kimble Bromley’s exhibit, “Pond Paintings,” through Aug. 7, as well.
Kimble resides in Pelican Rapids in a home designed by his wife, Gretchen. He is a professor of art at North Dakota State University, teaching painting and drawing, and is originally from Iowa.
“For the past 15 years I have been painting my pond in rural Minnesota,” explained Kimble. “I live on 20 acres made up of 12 acres of woods and an 8-acre pond. There, I paint on location, celebrating the light and color I encounter.”
“Pond Paintings” was inspired by a 2019 trip to France to study Monet’s paintings and visit his gardens in Giverny. Kimble let the experience simmer for two years, but the impression lasted and is now coming to life in his paintings.
“These paintings are my interpretation of the gardens Monet so lovingly created,” he shared.
Kimble will have a reception on July 29 from 6-8 p.m.
A virtual tour of the main gallery is available at: tours.lakesarea360.com/share/collection/7kNcW?autorotate=0.16&fs=1&info=0&logo=bWVkaWEvNjI0MS81ZjZmLTRmYmQtY2U0OS1hMTY3LnBuZw%3D%3D&logosize=83&thumbs=-1&vr=1&zoom=1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.