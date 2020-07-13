Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that another Entrepreneur Initiative client is preparing to open in downtown Fergus Falls. Located at 121 W. Lincoln Ave, Dandelion & Burdock is a new retail store that offers a variety of clothing, shoes, and jewelry for both men and women, as well English snack foods and the Dandelion & Burdock beverage. The store’s namesake is a soda-like beverage that can be considered the British equivalent of a Sarsaparilla.
Paul and Amy Hicks grew up in Fergus Falls, and pursued a few other careers, including house flipping, before deciding to venture into entrepreneurship. With combined experience in retail, fashion marketing, management, and interior design, they found a perfect opportunity in Dandelion & Burdock. The Hicks’ hope to accommodate the community’s needs by providing clothing, shoes and accessories at affordable prices, while offering a piece of Paul’s European heritage through traditional English snacks and beverages. Shoppers can expect to find modern, trendy styles that can be both casual and business-friendly.
“We wanted to create a buzz and bring new options to Fergus Falls. Being located downtown allows us to create that buzz and harness the power of foot traffic,” said co-owner Amy Hicks. Paul offered, “If I can’t buy it in Fergus Falls, I don’t want to drive elsewhere if I don’t have to. It’s nice to have the option to try something on, as well.”
Additionally, they plan to establish a “wish list” so that consumers can request certain items, styles and sizes. The Hicks’ are open to suggestions and looking forward to expanding their store, as they learn more about consumer preferences.
The community is invited to preview the store during their soft opening scheduled for July 17th - 18th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. both days. An official grand opening will be announced shortly thereafter. Standard hours of operation will be from Wednesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Stay tuned by following them on Facebook by searching Dandelion & Burdock.
GFF began trialing an initiative aimed at assisting new and early-stage entrepreneurs to successfully launch their business in January, and launched a complete program in March. The program has received consistent participation, and is expected to continue offering additional services to the entrepreneur community. If you are a new or early-stage entrepreneur looking for assistance, from business planning and preparation to business preparedness planning, this program can provide free and confidential assistance. To learn more please visit https://www.greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert says, “We are extremely excited to welcome Dandelion & Burdock into our Fergus Falls community. From the moment I took this position, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Paul and Amy, on several occasions, and their passion for our community is contagious! Their new business will provide a much-needed service to our community, and I can’t wait to see the positive energy they will contribute to our downtown!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.