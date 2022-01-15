Healthy pregnancies can be supported by healthy workplaces, and that’s exactly what a new Minnesota, bipartisan bill set to accomplish. Effective this year, expectant parents will now get to work in safer, more accommodating workplaces for them and their baby.
The statute went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The new state law requires companies with 15 or more employees to put additional practices into place in order to accommodate expectant parents.
Lactating employees will no longer be docked pay for needing to go and express milk while at work. Employers will provide them paid breaks in order to do so. In addition to that, an employer must provide a private area where the employee can express milk. The room should have access to an electrical outlet and must be an area that is not a bathroom and where the employee will not be interrupted by any other co-workers or the public.
Pregnant parents will also be able to take more frequent restroom breaks and food and water breaks. Additionally, the law placed limits on heavy lifting and a pregnant employee will not be expected to lift items more than 20 pounds.
Parents may take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for parental care, pregnancy or related health concerns and bonding time for both the birthing and non-birthing parent. This leave applies for both the birth or the adoption of a child.
The legislation was brought forth by a Republican senator and a Democratic representative, who are both recent mothers and saw the need for updated policy.
