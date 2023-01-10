Taking the pledge

Superintendent Jeff Drake delivers the oath of office to Melanie Cole, Missy Hermes and Kirby Anderson at a recent school board meeting. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

In a recent school board meeting for ISD 544, elections were held for the roles of chairperson and several other officer positions.



