In a recent school board meeting for ISD 544, elections were held for the roles of chairperson and several other officer positions.
Natalie Knutson was elected as the new chairperson, a role that assumes the responsibilities of presiding at all meetings of the board and performing all the duties imposed by board policy; the chairperson role is also calls special meetings when required, appoints all committees, keeps the vice-chair informed on all pertinent matters and acts as a resource to the superintendent on decisions that may require further information between board meetings, among other duties.
Melanie Cole was elected as the new vice chairperson, a role that presides or acts in the absence, unavailability or inability to act of the chairperson. The vice chairperson also works with the chair and superintendent to plan school board meeting agendas.
Missy Hermes was elected as the school board clerk, a position that provides care and custody of the records, books and documents of the board to ensure efficient and lawful operation of the school board activities.
Kirby Anderson was elected to role of treasurer, a position assigned with the responsibility of all accounting, payroll and financial reporting of the school board activities and programs.
More information on school board activities can be found at the following: fergusotters.org.
