Apple Tree Dental Fergus Falls Center for Dental Health recently announced that it will be launching Minnesota’s first rural general-dentistry residency program, giving area residents a new reason to smile.
The program, in affiliation with New York University (NYU) Langone Dental Medicine Postdoctoral Residency Programs, will begin on July 1, 2022. Apple Tree has a 36-year history partnering with educational institutions and is looking forward to bringing this opportunity to rural Minnesota.
The Fergus Falls dental center will be Apple Tree’s second location to offer the NYU Langone Dental Medicine AEGD Program, building off of a successful Twin Cities site at the Mounds View Center for Dental Health. The program will provide education to dentists and prepare them to provide a range of services needed in rural Minnesota where specialty-level referral opportunities are often limited.
“It was always my dream to host a residency program at Apple Tree,” said Dr. Michael Helgeson, CEO and co-founder of Apple Tree Dental in a recent press release. “With the success of the residency at Mounds View, there is no doubt that the Fergus Falls site will also provide invaluable learning opportunities for dentists who want to gain confidence and prepare for successful careers working in rural communities.”
Apple Tree Dental operates eight dental centers across Minnesota located in Fergus Falls, Hawley, Little Falls, Coon Rapids, Mounds View, Rochester, Madelia and Fairmont. These dental centers provide out-patient and mobile-dental services to people of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, having a special focus on caring for underserved children, adults, elderly and people with special needs.
Apple Tree Dental Fergus Falls Center for Dental Health opened in 2009 and recently expanded, opening a “new, state-of-the-art” facility in order to meet the growing need for dental care in the region.
“In helping to build tomorrow’s dental workforce, my hope is that AEGD residents at Fergus Falls have a positive rural working and living experience,” stated Apple Tree's Suzanne Peterson, center director in Fergus Falls, “and seriously consider pursuing lifelong careers in rural areas, where the need is high.”
