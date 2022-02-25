Fergus Falls is getting a new thrift store. Someplace Safe, which already has stores in Alexandria and Morris, is coming to town.
The store will be located at 204 West Cavour Avenue, in the City Center shopping complex.
Someplace Safe Thrift Stores help raise funds which support the programs and services provided by Someplace Safe, a local non-profit crime victim service provider.
The new thrift store will provide needed clothing, household items and furniture to victims and survivors of crime who are in need of such items after experiencing crime or abuse. In addition, these stores are partnering with local agencies to provide community members who are experiencing hardships with store vouchers in their time of need.
Emily Egersdorf, manager of the Someplace Safe Fergus Falls Thrift Store, states: “This store is an exciting addition to the Fergus Falls community. Someplace Safe is looking forward to the store being able to provide for local shoppers and donors, as well as survivors of crime, through the voucher system. We are so grateful for the support of the community and partner programs.”
Donations are also encouraged for gently used items. Accepted items include bedding and linens, books, movies, music, clothing, furniture, jewelry, kitchen items, sporting goods, home decor and toys and games.
Donations that will not be accepted include baby furniture or equipment, televisions, computers, printers. They will also not be accepting any large appliances, mattresses or sleeper sofas.
Someplace Safe is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate violence in West Central Minnesota and beyond. Someplace Safe operates 10 advocacy offices, five parenting time centers and three community thrift stores within the nine-county service area of Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin counties. Through advocacy, education and services, Someplace Safe has assisted victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities for over 40 years. The agency provides high quality advocacy and supportive services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, exploitation, harassment, stalking, elder abuse and other crimes. Over 4,000 individuals are provided services at Someplace Safe each year.
Store hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Someplace Safe Thrift Store is on Facebook and do feature donations of the day, by searching “someplacesafefergusthrift.” Additional information about Someplace Safe is available at www.someplacesafe.info.