Grassroots organization Moms for Liberty has announced the launch of a new local chapter in Otter Tail County as the latest addition in their impressive and growing scope of presence throughout the country.
Now established in 42 states, M4L was founded by Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich and has grown to over 100,000 members since their inception in January of 2021.The organization stems from parents feeling increasingly frustrated and concerned by the actions of their local government and school districts.
M4L seeks to help these concerned parents organize and amplify their voices to achieve the most important of goals – results. Parents, grandparents, educators and community members are joining the organization in a big way to exercise their rights while defending and shaping liberty in local governments.
“We are an enthusiastic group of moms, dads, grandparents and concerned adults who are devoting our time and efforts to upholding the rights of parents to direct the important upbringing of our children,” explains Beth Helgerson, the chapter chair of M4L in Otter Tail County.
The organization works to empower parents and state that they are committed to holding elected leaders accountable while also focusing on preserving crucial, founding principles of the nation, which include limited government, personal responsibility and individual liberty. Moms for Liberty has already been successful in achieving results in their growing movement that is sweeping across the nation while working to recapture the rights that many parents feel are under constant attack.
M4L Otter Tail County will host their next meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 18, at the Pelican Rapids Public Library. Further information can be gained through the following contact details: moms4libertyotc@gmail.com.
