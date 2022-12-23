"DOCTOR WHO?"

Lake Region Healthcare welcomes Duluth native and former Fergus Falls resident, Dr. Katie Bressler. 

 Submitted

Fergus Falls is welcoming a brand new doctor at Lake Region Healthcare, Katie Bressler, MD, who will have a dual practice in family medicine and obstetrics.



