“Scouting for Food” is an annual Boy Scout tradition and despite a worldwide pandemic, food donations are still important. Even more so than the average year.
Cub Scout Pack 312 in Fergus Falls held their own version of the annual event on March 20 in the parking lot at Service Food at 321 W. Lincoln Ave. In total, they collected 392 pounds of nonperishable food donations, and raised $430 for the Fergus Falls Food Shelf.
Parent volunteer Brad Wiess says typically in years without a pandemic they go door to door, or bags will get left out ahead of time and get collected with food or cash donations on that specific day.
Weiss added, “Because we are not going door to door with the pandemic, we decided to collect in one central location and advertise a little bit and have the people come to us. To try to bring the contact down (between people), was the idea.”
Weiss said another troop in town has done this type of thing before in the old Shopko parking lot, and they got a little guidance and some suggestions from them.
“We set up with a trailer at Service Food on March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon this year. We geared this to the people that would be shopping, and we were visible from the road, which we were. We had some signs up there right in the vicinity, and people stopped there and made either a food or cash donation, anything non-perishable.”
Weiss doing it this way was very successful and thanked the community for their generosity. He also said due to the success, that they may do it again next year or in future similar events.
