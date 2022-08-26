The North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network consists of a network of over 150 stations distributed across North Dakota and border regions in surroundings states. Each site is carefully chosen, allowing for extremely accurate weather condition monitoring of a 20-mile radius.
NDAWN was established through a grant from the High Plains Climate Center, in Lincoln, Neb., by John Enz and initially consisted of six stations with a vision to provide current and historical weather data necessary for the development of more effective agricultural technologies. The program has since proved invaluable for entities outside of the agricultural industry and resulting data are part of the North Dakota Climate Archive and are used for any and all climatological studies.
Since the system’s implementation in 1989, each node of the network has been crucial for gathering weather data across much of Minnesota-North Dakota border region. Individual stations provide daily summaries that consist of maximum and minimum air temperature, wind speed and various other relevant meteorological data that are wirelessly uploaded every five minutes.
In a recent evolution of the NDAWN network, the Otter Tail & Grant County Corn and Soybean Growers spearheaded fundraising efforts totaling $90,000 to bring five stations to the surrounding area.
“These NDAWN stations have the potential to save farmers thousands of dollars each year by providing them with data that allows them to make informed decisions,” said Rick Swenson, Otter Tail & Grant County Corn and Soybean Grower board member. “Thanks to the generous donations from businesses around the community, our area can take advantage of these state-of-the-art stations.”
The new stations will be placed near the towns of Rothsay, Fergus Falls, Underwood, Elbow Lake and Herman.
