It’s that time of year when people make their announcements of how they are going to improve themselves in the new year. For some, resolutions remain the same year after year, starting the year with good intentions but tapering off as time passes by. For others, resolutions are taken very seriously and are a way for people to better themselves by focusing on their goals. Here are some of the resolutions shared with the Daily Journal this year.
Stacy Birch, originally from Fergus Falls
Take more pictures!
Julie Mithun, Moorhead
Pay off debt. Work out consistently. Become a better bowler.
Stephen Brown, Fergus Falls
Relax and have another cup of coffee.
Paula Shouse, Detroit Lakes
Do what God has called me to do, hustle, and clean more!
Erika Peterson, formerly from Fergus Falls
I want to be kinder to strangers this new year.
Emily McCune, Fergus Falls
Get organized! I already am a “leg up” on another huge one for me, which is to quit smoking.
The vast majority of resolution-makers have stuck to the highest-ranking resolution partnership of recent years ... diet and exercise, weight loss, and nutrition! While this is arguably the most-made resolution of all time, it is also arguably the most abandoned resolution of all time. This is untrue for Jet Grunewald of Rothsay, who resolved to lose weight in 2020 and has done so successfully! Her resolution for 2021 is to lose the last bit of weight to reach her goal and with her drive it’s possible she will accomplish her goal in 2021.
