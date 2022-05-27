It doesn’t happen very often, but the U.S. Navy commissioned its newest ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, in Duluth on May 21. The formal ceremony was previously scheduled in spring of 2021, after issues involving its propulsion system had to be addressed.
PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) is a freedom-class littoral combat ship of the United States Navy and is the second ship in naval service named after Minnesota’s Twin Cities.
The ship’s builder was Fincantieri Marinette Marine, based out of Marinette, Wisconsin. The firm was founded in 1942.
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-04), was the principal speaker for the commissioning ceremony.
“The strength of America’s national security and the democratic values we hold dear, are being tested today like they have not been in decades,” said McCollum. “I can think of no two names that represent that strength more than Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Together we are one team – those who built this fine ship and those who will serve on her. It is the strength and determination of the American people that is the backbone of our national security.”
Gov. Tim Walz, also attended the ceremony and added, “This is a unique opportunity to gather ourselves as Minnesotans and Americans. We’re not just a country; we’re an ideal.”
Vice Admiral Scott Conn, USN, deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities welcomed the new ship.
“Thank you all for preparing LCS-21 for this day. I recognize how special it is to be together for this milestone, and to spend this day bringing the newest ship in our fleet to life in this way. And more so, to do it in the State of her namesake cities is unique and special,” said Conn.
Other guest speakers included Jon Rambeau, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).
A release from the Navy states that several dignitaries attended the event and witnessed the commissioning including Jacob Frey — mayor of Minneapolis, Melvin Carter — mayor of St. Paul, Emily Larson — mayor of Duluth, Rear. Adm. Casey Moton, program executive office, unmanned and small combatants, Mark Vandroff, chief executive officer of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Capt. David Miller, commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, Capt. Andy Gold, littoral combat ship program manager, program executive office, unmanned and small combatants, Brian Kriese, deputy officer in charge, supervisor of shipbuilding bath detachment Marinette, and matrons of honor, Nicole Sunberg and Carly Olsen.
The ship’s sponsor, Jodi Greene, former deputy under secretary of the Navy, gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”
“As a crew, you have already proven your strength and determination in getting ready for this momentous day. You prepared this ship to take her place in the fleet during challenging times. All eyes were on you as you continued to make this pathway,” said Greene.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul was launched and christened in on June 15, 2019. The ship completed acceptance trials, Aug. 21, 2020, and was delivered to the U.S. Navy, Nov. 18, 2021.
LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.
The first U.S. Navy warship named Minneapolis-Saint Paul was a Los Angeles-class submarine launched in 1983 that participated in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (SSN 708) was the first submarine to carry Tomahawk missiles specifically designed for use in strikes against Iraq during the Gulf War. Having served for over two decades with distinction, the submarine was decommissioned in 2007.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.