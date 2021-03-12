Wick Communications, parent company of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, announced recently that NewsGuard, a news and information rating tool, reviewed all of its websites and gave a perfect 100 out of 100 score for both credibility and transparency.
Wick Communications and its subsidiaries join the New York Times and Washington Post as websites that have received perfect scores.
“In a world where we have to be on the lookout for fake news it is nice to know that NewsGuard is there to help ensure we are protected against it,” Fergus Falls Daily Journal publisher Ken Harty said. “As a newspaper publisher it is important to know that the news we are providing is truthful and verified.”
NewsGuard is a tool that shows trust ratings for more than 6,000 news and information websites as consumers browse the internet. The tool was created by a team of journalists who assess the credibility and transparency of news and information websites based on journalistic criteria. This includes: Does not repeatedly publish false content, gathers and presents information responsibly, regular corrects or clarifies errors, handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly, avoids deceptive headlines, website discloses ownership and financing, clearly labels advertising, reveals who’s in charge including possible conflicts of interest, and website provides the names of content creators with either contact or biographical information.
NewsGuard has rated over 6,000 news and information websites across the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Only about 20% of the sites rated by NewsGuard receive a perfect score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.