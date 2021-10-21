Members of the Fergus Falls community were made aware that Dr. Jeffrey Horak, longtime general surgeon at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), no longer had privileges to practice at the facility after Oct. 20, 2021.
The announcement came less than two weeks after Horak spoke in favor of parents making healthcare decisions for their children at a school board meeting. The meeting garnered a very high community attendance rate due to the implementation of a 10-day mask mandate within the school district, which was voted to expire effective Oct. 22 at a special school board meeting held on Oct. 17.
The following statement was provided by Kent Mattson, chief executive officer of LRH, regarding the matter: “Lake Region Medical Group (LRMG, the provider group that employed Dr. Horak) provided notice to Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) that Dr. Jeff Horak will no longer be available for general surgery services at LRH after Oct. 20, 2021.”
Mattson explained that Horak was placed by LRMG for services at LRH under a Professional Services Agreement. “We sincerely appreciate Dr. Horak’s 16 years of service to our patients and our organizations and we wish him the best as he transitions his practice from here,” Mattson declared, sharing that LRH is working with LRMG to ensure continued access to excellent general surgery services through the organization’s complement of talented and dedicated general surgeons who will “ensure we have surgical coverage in place to provide uninterrupted service for all patient needs.”
Mattson did not specify why Horak no longer had privileges at LRH and did not address questions relating to the school board meeting that Horak spoke at. No clarification was given regarding whether or not a “without cause” termination agreement was in place.
There is much speculation and many questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the fractured relationship between Horak and LRH that remain unanswered. In response a group of locals have organized a peaceful protest for Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside of LRH with the purpose of showing support for Horak and his decision to speak out regarding parental choice.
This is a developing story. Horak has agreed to provide a statement to the Daily Journal, which will be made available as it is received. Watch for updates to this article as the story develops.
