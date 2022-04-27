An act that took effect recently can prevent, as the title implies, in helping health consumers from being surprised by a costly medical bill.
As of Jan.1, the No Surprises Act came into effect.
According to the American Medical Association (AMA), federal law protects people covered under group and individual health plans from receiving surprise medical bills for things like emergency services, non-emergency services from out-of-network providers at in-network facilities and services from out-of-network air ambulance service providers.
It also establishes an independent dispute resolution process for payment disputes between plans and providers and provides new dispute resolution opportunities for uninsured and self-pay individuals when they receive a medical bill that is substantially greater than the good faith estimate they get from the provider.
The AMA also states that if private health insurance, the new protections ban the most common types of surprise bills. If someone is uninsured or decides not to use health insurance for a service, under these protections, they can often get a good faith estimate of the cost of care up front, before a visit. If one disagrees with a bill, they may be able to dispute the charges.
A big component of the act is something called balance billing.
According to the AMA this means that when someone sees a doctor or other health care provider, they may owe certain out-of-pocket costs, such as a copayment, coinsurance and/or a deductible. Other costs may accrue if one sees a provider or visits a healthcare facility that isn’t within their health plan’s network and they may have to pay the entire bill.
Some other common situations that the No Surprise Act will address include:
Out-of-network charges and balance bills for supplemental care (like anesthesiology or radiology) by out-of-network providers who work at an in-network facility is prohibited.Health care providers and facilities must provide an easy-to-understand notice explaining that getting care out-of-network could be more expensive and options must be given to avoid balance bills. Other protections in the new law require health plans to keep their provider directories updated. They also must limit copays, coinsurance or deductibles to in-network amounts if someone relies on inaccurate information in a provider directory.Out-of-network providers may be permitted to bill for the difference between what a plan agreed to pay and the full amount charged for a service (balance billing.) This amount is likely more than in-network charges for the same service and might not count toward an annual out-of-pocket limit.In Minnesota, the No Surprises Act creates a floor for consumer protections against surprise bills from out-of-network providers and related higher cost-sharing responsibility for patients. As long as a state’s surprise billing law provides at least the same level of consumer protections against surprise bills and higher cost-sharing as the No Surprises Act and its implementing regulations, the state law generally will apply.If a state operates its own patient-provider dispute resolution process that determines appropriate payment rates for self-pay consumers and Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that the state’s process meets or exceeds the minimum requirements under the federal patient-provider dispute resolution process, then HHS will defer to the state process and would not accept such disputes into the federal process.
The AMA also emphasizes that if a state has an All-Payer Model Agreement or another state law that determines payment amounts to out-of-network providers and facilities for a service, the All-Payer Model Agreement or other state law will generally determine your cost-sharing amount and the out-of-network payment rate.
More info about how the No Surprise Act will affect medical consumers is available in Minnesota at health.state.mn.us/facilities/insurance/managedcare/faq/nosurprisesact.html.