A no-wake zone for Spitzer Lake of Otter Tail County has been reauthorized by the county board of commissioners. It will remain in effect for another 30 days.
Due to high-water levels on Spitzer Lake the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-wake restriction advisory. A no-wake zone restricts wake to within 250 feet of the shoreline.
The no-wake restriction advisory means that all watercraft operating within 250 feet of shoreline should not exceed a speed whereby a wake or wave is produced behind the craft. The no-wake zone restriction is an effort to protect the shoreline of the lake, reduce property erosion and minimize environmental damage. All boaters and watercraft operators are encouraged to use caution and slower speeds when operating near the shore of all lakes within the county where the water remains high.
A no-wake zone was recently issued for Twin Lake in Amor Township in Otter Tail County.
