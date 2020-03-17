State Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls, said he will continue working to represent the citizens of District 8A, even as the Minnesota House’s daily operations have been altered amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The House formally will remain in session as the state addresses the pressing public health issue surrounding COVID-19, with meetings and floor sessions taking place on an on-call basis until April 14. Nornes said alternate means of working will allow the House to respond to the needs of Minnesotans, while also fully complying with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines including social distancing, limiting large gatherings, telework, and increased cleaning measures necessitated by COVID-19.
“My goal as a legislator always has been to be there for the people of our district, and maybe that has never been more true than right now,” Nornes said “This is a special challenge we are facing and it is going to take a complex mix of actions and solutions to help get through it. My best advice right now is to make sure you are familiar with the resources that are available to combat COVID-19 so you have them at your fingertips in the event they are needed. The Legislature may have shut down business at the Capitol, but I will continue to work for the people I represent. I urge constituents to reach out to me if there’s anything I can do to help.”
Nornes indicated MDH hotlines are available to assist Minnesotans, including a public line (651) 201-3920 and a line for questions specifically related to schools and/or childcare (651) 297-1304. Several online resources also are available to help individuals stay up to date:
- MDH’s COVID-19 page: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
- Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963
- CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Nornes can be reached at (651) 296-4946 or at rep.bud.nornes@house.mn
