With the mandated closure by Gov. Tim Walz, Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls will be closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 through March 27 or until allowed to re-open to full capacity by the government.

Northern Aire will offer their dining menu for take out on Monday-Friday starting Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Orders will only be made To-Go. Northern Aire would prefer customers call in orders at 736-3333.

“We thank everyone for your thoughts and consideration during these times of an unknown path! Please take care of yourselves as well as everyone around you. We've all heard the precautions and know what we need to do to try to stop the spread. Hopefully we can all get back to our normal sooner than later,” said a Facebook post on the company’s page.

Leagues and groups are all suspended/postponed for now. Northern Aire will update as they know more.

