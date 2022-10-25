Survivor

Heather Herman, of Underwood, has successfully navigated her own trials of breast cancer through perseverance, the support of experienced oncologists and her school district where she works. 

 Submitted

October is breast cancer awareness month and according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common type found in women in the United States besides skin cancers; breast cancer accounts for about 30%, or one in three of all new female cancers each year. Overall the average risk of a woman in the U.S. developing breast cancer sometime in her life stands at about 13% – there is about a one-in-eight chance she will develop breast cancer.



