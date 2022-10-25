October is breast cancer awareness month and according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common type found in women in the United States besides skin cancers; breast cancer accounts for about 30%, or one in three of all new female cancers each year. Overall the average risk of a woman in the U.S. developing breast cancer sometime in her life stands at about 13% – there is about a one-in-eight chance she will develop breast cancer.
In 2022 alone it is estimated that nearly 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women with approximately 43,000 of these cases proving fatal. Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women, with the median age at the time of diagnoses is 62. Meaning half of the women who developed breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger when they are diagnosed; a very small number of women diagnosed with the disease are younger than 45.
A recent profile published by the National Cancer Institute in coordination with the Centers for Disease control illustrates that the incidence of female breast cancer in Minnesota from 2014-22 was 134.2 cases per 100,000 population/year compared to the U.S. rate of 126.8.
Heather Herman is a breast cancer survivor who works in the front office of the Underwood School District and she describes the day her world was turned upside-down when she received a phone call on the last day of the school year in 2021: “I still hadn’t heard back from a recent visit to the doctor that revealed something irregular. I was waiting on a couple of biopsy results and when I finally got the call it was kind of life changing.”
Herman ended up having surgery right after the Fourth of July and began radiation treatments the first day back to the 2021-22 school year: “I was lucky to have only undergo a lumpectomy – an MRI showed that the cancer hadn’t spread to anywhere else in my body.”
Herman explains that in a subsequent examination, doctors had discovered a growth in one of her lymph nodes that proved benign but was nonetheless removed. She also traveled to the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo for a genetic test to see if the disease ran in the family. The test results ultimately proved negative.
Herman notes that due to the pandemic she had skipped her normal routine of regular mammograms for about three years leading up to her diagnosis. She finished her course of radiation treatments at the end of September of her returning school year and now goes in for regular checkups: “I have to take a pill every day and I never really got sick or had to do any chemotherapy. I got really lucky.”
Herman explains that while the Mayo Clinic is a popular option for patients seeking experienced oncologists, she was ultimately impressed and thoroughly satisfied with the treatment and subsequent therapy she received through Lake Region Healthcare: “The staff here at the school has been extremely supportive and to have all my treatment take place just down the road has been a tremendous resource and a blessing.”
