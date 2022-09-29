Former Republican Senate District 9 candidate, Nathan Miller, has announced that he will now run as a write-in candidate after much consideration.
Miller’s loss to Jordan Rasmusson, in the August primary election, came down to just a few hundred votes, but Rasmusson, who received the statewide party endorsement, won by enough votes to declare victory.
In an open letter to fellow competitor Jordan Rasmusson, Miller states, “Therefore I must continue onward, I will not be going away and campaign signs shall remain, continuing to multiply. On Nov. 8, the people of SD 9 will have the option to write in their vote for honorable representation without being forced to extinguish the flame of truth that burns in their hearts.”
For his part, Miller said being close in the primary did speak volumes in terms of the support he had built up.
“I do know that obviously if I continued (as a write-in candidate), you’re going to lose certain people right that are going to say, no, that's not what we signed up for. We were fine up until the primary, but then we’ve got to come together to win. That’s kind of the way the party works and looks at things, or people that have been in it a long time do. I kept thinking about it, praying about it and going over it with my wife and few other people, because honestly I don’t want to go down there (St. Paul), it’s not my main goal. It’s not the thing I want to do with my life to spend four years down there fighting all of those people. Let’s face it, I’m going to be majorly in the minority and it’s going to be a daily grind every single day,” said Miller.
Miller said he is adamant that he only wants to represent the people and not the Republican party.
“He’s (Rasmusson) out there touting now or has been, that (Sen.) Bill Ingebrigtsen said I would fit in really well down there you know. Jeff Backer, Bud Nornes, all these other people that claim he’s (Rasmusson) a conservative or a Republican or whatever he is. Those people, although we might be coming from the same party, we may be coming from different wings of it and I know those people fall in line down there and that is not my intention with the party. My intention is to always be speaking about truth, transparency and integrity, as well as standing up for our constitutional freedoms. That doesn’t go well with party politics,” said Miller.
Miller discussed how a supporter in Stillwater, on a previous weekend, at a campaign event for a person running for senate down there told the Miller supporter that they didn’t want that Miller guy down there.
“They don’t like the cowboy hat, they don’t like the shirt, they don’t like the gun, they don’t like any of that stuff. That’s too much. No, no. It’s literally coming down to appearances and what it is that I look like or dare I contend to take on the party bosses or the powers that be,” said Miller.
In the open letter announcing his candidacy Miller also questions discrepancies from the Feb. 1 caucus. He states in the letter, “As a candidate in this race I am yet formally requesting that an independent audit be performed of the original delegate and alternate list from the Otter Tail County Republican Caucus on Feb. 1. A simple comparison of all 93 precinct’s original caucus rosters to the Feb. 25 spreadsheet that was created in a computer by the OTC Republican Credentials Committee must happen. I realize this will continue to be buried regardless of the fact that we have 26 names that were switched, changed/or added out of only 30 investigated precincts.”
Miller goes on to say in the open letter that he hopes Rasmusson will be a stalwart for voter integrity and that Rasmusson himself voted to suppress an audit of the caucus at the county level.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8. For more information on polling location, absentee or mail-in ballots in Otter Tail County, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/elections