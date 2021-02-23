A standard day at school has always followed the same general pattern for the average child. Today’s students, their parents, and even their grandparents followed a schedule that involved standard learning, playing (recess, physical activity, etc.) and mealtimes. A standard schedule was not always the norm for students with atypical needs, such as autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, and developmental and behavioral concerns. This began to change in the 1990s, when the federal government led a push to include all students, regardless of capabilities and disabilities, to be included in the general education classroom as much as possible. Special education classrooms are required to provide the least restrictive environment possible for their students, which allows them to be in a general education classroom with peers in their age group whenever possible and appropriate.
Underwood Public School has been utilizing “full inclusion classrooms” for a number of years. “We try to use a “push-in” model whenever possible to not remove students from their general education classrooms,” explained principal, Arick Follingstad. The special education team is very involved in all aspects of the planning and implementation of various learning plans specific to students with additional educational needs. Individual Education Programs (IEP) are created by a team of general education and special education teachers, related service providers, school administrative personnel, parents/guardians, and the student in order to develop a plan that will best assist the student in achieving success, which includes using the least restrictive, most inclusive environment possible for every student. 100% of the students in the special education program at Underwood Public School use this model.
Kali Koehn, case manager and special education teacher for grades K-4 at Underwood Public School, explained how they approach full-inclusion education. “All students are general education students first. We work really hard to ensure that all students are with their peers for the majority of their day. They are included and accepted in all settings throughout the school.”
“Our school has a family-like atmosphere. We focus on relationship building, including all students is vital to this continued success of our building,” explained Follingstad, expressing that full inclusion classrooms are beneficial for everyone involved, students and staff alike. “All students and staff benefit from the social emotional learning taking place through these interactions. Students learn how to be understanding and accepting of all differences when we provide the opportunity. From an early age, we get to help all students understand that differences are not scary. The differences between students become even less obvious when everyone is included.”
Koehn continued the discussion, stating: “In my opinion, the benefits for both types of students are endless. From acceptance and compassion to seeing the beauty of how all children learn differently is the most astounding. Atypical peers learn best from modeling shown by their peers. I have found that atypical peers strive to replicate what their same aged peers are doing.”
Taitym Faulkner is a Second grade student at Underwood. She began attending in first grade specifically due to the relationship she had developed with Koehn. “We had Kali (Koehn) from birth to (age) 3 at home, when we first started receiving services. Kali has always had Taitym’s best interest in mind and has helped pave the way for her,” shared Taitym’s mother, Mallory Shuck. Historically, Taitym has had a more reserved personality within the classroom, choosing to sit back and observe. This all changed once she began school in Underwood. “Taitym has made so many friends in the classroom this last year, which is big for her. Since being in Underwood she has really come out of her shell. Taitym has been so welcomed and celebrated since Day 1. Taitym has now been invited to multiple birthday parties and is even planning her first sleepover. This girl has more best friend necklaces than anyone I’ve ever met!”
Taitym has been referred to as a “school celebrity” by school staff and her family alike. She is greeted at her locker every morning by girls from all different grade levels and shown support at every level, from student to teacher to administration.
While the decision to move Taitym from her previous school to Underwood was difficult, Shuck knew it was the right decision immediately following a meeting with the staff in Underwood. “You have to do what’s best for you and your child. Set up meetings with the schools and the special ed teachers so you can really get a feel for how their day would be,” she shared in closing.
