MAYOR

Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer at a political rally in November, directly across the street from the two business that Schierer and his family have operated for several years.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

With the announcement of new ownership at two establishments in downtown Fergus Falls, Toast and Union Pizza, effective Jan. 1, longtime Fergus Falls residents and Mayor Ben Schierer and his wife Tessa want to stress to the community that they are committed to Fergus Falls and not leaving town as rumors started swirling.



