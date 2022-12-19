With the announcement of new ownership at two establishments in downtown Fergus Falls, Toast and Union Pizza, effective Jan. 1, longtime Fergus Falls residents and Mayor Ben Schierer and his wife Tessa want to stress to the community that they are committed to Fergus Falls and not leaving town as rumors started swirling.
For his part the mayor has stated that they are weighing their options about what is next, but leaving town is not on their agenda.
“We’re both looking forward to other adventures, spending more time with family, just having more time for family. We’re really looking forward to the next chapter, as for the future we’re still talking and going through what we want to do,” said Ben.
With the change in ownership, that leads to the natural curiosity of “what’s next and what does it mean for the city?” Professionally, Ben is pursuing opportunities that align with his experience and passion for government and civic engagement. “We have a lot of exciting things happening in the city including completion of the Downtown Riverfront Project, the Delagoon Park and the aquatic center projects, both recently approved by 60 percent of the voters,” said Ben.
The Schierer family is committed to their local church, schools and community. “My family and livelihood will remain in Fergus Falls for the foreseeable future,” said Ben.
He was first elected to the Fergus Falls City Council in 2004 and was elected Mayor in 2016.
