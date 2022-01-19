Students at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) learn in various ways. From classroom settings to workshops, students are offered opportunities to work hands-on in a variety of settings. One of them being quite unique compared to the others.
Otter Outlet (OO) is a student-led school store. OO is offered as a “merchandise design production” class for high school students at KSS.
The class began around 2005 as a graduate class project for teacher, Cindi Appert’s master degree. “Myself and Karin Trosvik were working off the theory that students could learn better by doing, by being actively involved in a project or class. We began with a little kiosk of school supplies, snacks and a couple clothing items — now we run a full scale production and retail store that keeps two teachers and 20 or so students busy all year long,” Appert stated.
Appert is accompanied by fellow teacher Michelle Hexum in teaching the class. Appert heavily focuses on the business aspect while Hexum keeps students engaged in designing merchandise, although there is a necessity for teamwork between the two.
“I train them how to use the equipment; the embroidery machines, the heat presses, the Cricuts, all of the CAD software we use,” stated Hexum. “I guide the students as far as what do you want to have in the store, what do you think would sell. I help them tweak their designs if they need help, as well as how to inventory.”
How exactly is this class useful to students? In many categories, Hexum stated, “We want real world experience, we want them to know what it’s like to work in a retail business of any kind. Where they’re dealing with customers and merchandise. So that when they leave OO, they can go and work somewhere and have the skills that the typical high school student may not have.” She also mentioned the emphasis on work ethic, so that students in and outside of school can stay motivated in what they are doing.
As far as Hexum’s favorite part about teaching this unique class she said, “I think my favorite part is when students are learning the skills, and they find something they like and they’re good at. And you can see the excitement.”
Izzy Best, a sophomore at KSS is one of the many OO students participating in the class during the first semester. She described what she has done so far in the class. “Mostly (working the store) for the football games; checking people out and making sure no one is stealing. I’ve made multiple designs and custom orders, I am also working on an advertisement for the store.”
Best has used design software to design quite a few things so far. “The one I like the most is a flowy otter and it says otter nation.” Best said her favorite part of the class is the fact that students have opportunity to lead their own projects. She was able to bring to life a beaded bracelet product that is currently in the store, donning maroon and gold beads with the words “otters” or “Fergus Falls.”
OO continues to strive for community outreach. Besides being seen outside of football and other sporting events, they often find a challenge with reeling customers into their store.
Currently, OO has social media presence on both Instagram and Facebook, but it may not be enough. They see that word of mouth is their main advertiser.
Some of the problems also arise with hours of operation and how available they are to the community. “Unfortunately, we don’t have great hours — because you have to have students to open the store, because we teach most of the day ... Sometimes that is hard for the community to understand. We’ve thrown around ideas of having independent study hours to come in and open the store for the class period. We have also considered offering hours for students who need volunteering hours. We haven’t really settled on anything to open during the day, though.”
Not to mention that the store, located inside of the school building, isn’t in the heart of Fergus Falls and is out of the way of most community traffic. Most of the current sales are from those already within the building, like staff and parents, custom orders from sports teams and, occasionally, other organizations found in the community.
Hexum holds many ideas for the future of the store and community outreach. She hopes to become registered with the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce, as well as doing more advertising.
“The problem is, if we get the word out too much, we can’t keep up with the demand. We have always had this struggle, because we are so little.”
The store also struggles with the process of ordering merchandise, because they have to fill out paperwork that has to travel through multiple people.
Aside from these struggles, OO is still fighting to get out there within the community.
Right now, the store is full of merchandise all all types — hoodies, jackets, shirts, water bottles, canvas bags, jewelry, hats, stickers, blankets and so much more.
Those who are interested in the hours of OO can check their Instagram or Facebook pages (@otteroutlet). They look forward to serving the community, both students and staff alike.