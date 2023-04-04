If the Minnesota Department of Agriculture had its way, the Environmental Protection Agency would forget about trying to further change the way Minnesota farmers use the herbicide atrazine on their crops.
The EPA is proposing changes to the atrazine label that the agency feels would decrease atrazine’s presence in runoff from fields into surface waters. Farmers would not be able to apply atrazine when soils are saturated with moisture. Application would be prohibited during rain events or when a rain storm is forecasted to occur within 48 hours after application. Aerial applications would be prohibited. Ground application rates would be restricted to two pounds of active ingredient or less per acre per year or less for applications to sorghum, field corn and sweet corn. The EPA is also considering adding a “picklist” to labels that would require growers to select a combination of application rate reductions and/or runoff mitigation measures if a field is located in a watershed with predicted 60-day average atrazine concentrations in a surface water body that exceeds 3.4 micrograms/liter.
The EPA uses a national model called the Watershed Regressions for Pesticides Model (WARP) to predict atrazine concentrations across the country. The Minnesota Ag Department believes that model does not align with MDA’s surface water monitoring data since 2010 and consistently overestimates atrazine concentrations in the state. Minnesota filed comments against the proposed rule changes last fall, according to Dr. Rajinder Mann, agriculture program manager for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“So what we told them (EPA) is, your model is probably over-predicting and the actual concentrations found in Minnesota do not match with the (WARP) model concentrations,” Mann said. He adds, “We have the best management practices and that may be a reason. We have the problem but we are not at the level to say we’re impacting the environment or human health.” The MDA position is if the EPA model is used, imposing additional restrictions, it may place an undue burden on Minnesota growers. The ag department believes some of the requirements on the label and the picklist are ambiguous, confusing and difficult to enforce.
One difficulty for farmers would be trying to predict when rain events would likely produce runoff from treated fields. Another difficulty would be to understand what is considered Highly Erodible Lands (HEL) and where accurate information would be found. The label might be hard to follow in scenarios where a field exists in multiple watersheds on different concentration lists and/or is both HEL and non-HEL.
The MDA began monitoring for atrazine in rivers and streams in the early 1990’s and has reviewed all atrazine water quality data in Minnesota rivers collected between 1975 and 2021. Based on 8,171 atrazine results collected between 2010 and 2021, the MDA does not believe any river or stream in Minnesota is approaching a 60-day average atrazine concentration of 3.4 micrograms/liter despite increasing use in recent years. This, Mann says, suggests that the predicted concentrations from EPA’s WARP modeling efforts are overly conservative and do not account for atrazine stewardship strategies implemented in Minnesota.
The MDA hopes to preserve access to atrazine as an additional mode of action to help address weed resistance and is concerned that the picklist may make it exceedingly difficult to use atrazine products. The MDA has recommended making picklist practices optional in Minnesota rather than required.
Meanwhile, aerial applicators using planes and helicopters to drop herbicides could lose some business if the EPA proposed rules become permanent. Ryan Lubben, owner of West Central Ag-Air Incorporated of Fergus Falls, thinks aerial applicators get targeted by the EPA because planes are more visible to everyone when spraying farm fields. Lubben says the EPA perceives airplanes as being more prone to missing targets and causing herbicides to drift to areas outside the target fields. But he doesn’t believe aerial spraying should be banned. “Anytime we lose a tool in our toolbox it has the potential to affect our business and industry,” Lubben said. He says it hurts aerial applicators’ ability to help growers when they need that help. “Aerial can help farmers catch up when they’re behind on their crops,” he said. He says farmers used to be able to call their co-ops for custom spraying of their fields, but some co-ops are getting out of that business. And if ground applicators can’t get into a field, aerial application is an option. Lubben says the EPA can make farming difficult. “Roundup is a good example of something that got regulated to death because of some junk science,” he said.
No date has been set for a final EPA decision that could change the 2020 atrazine interim decision.