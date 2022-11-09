Largemouth

Shane Gesell caught this big largemouth bass this past summer on bladed jig.  Big bass like this are also susceptible to deep diving crankbaits in November!

 Submitted

The past several years I have written a blog about crankbait fishing for late fall largemouth bass because this is one of the most reliable fishing patterns that I know about and take advantage of, during late fall. As we get into very late fall and water temperatures plummet, so does the feeding activity of some fish species. However, largemouth bass, particularly when pursued using crankbaits, can still offer up good fishing in November.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?