In April, Fergus Falls Public Schools fourth-graders are in for a new reality — a virtual reality. Thanks to a grant from the 544 Foundation, 30 virtual reality (VR) headsets and iPods were purchased for use within the fourth-grade classrooms.
“We were looking to integrate more technology and STEAM opportunities into the subject areas we teach. In addition to this, we’re always looking for more ways to apply the content we’re teaching to the real world and bring real world experiences into the classroom,” explained educator Jennifer Krause.
Rural locations provide barriers to field trips destinations simply due to geographic location. VR viewers offer a solution to those barriers by expanding opportunities to explore new regions virtually. Additionally the virtual reality provides other expanded teaching opportunities within the study of geography, physical science, life science and Earth science. The possibilities are seemingly endless.
With plans to begin using the VR viewers immediately upon receipt, Krause highlighted examples of activities they will be using them for:
Studying the regions of the United States, including geography and landmarks that we discuss within the curriculum.
Studying classes of plants and animals.
Studying Earth’s features such as weathering and erosion, climate, ecosystems, landforms, etc.
Building background knowledge for reading by studying locations and environments students read about.
Providing inspiration to create a variety of writing projects based on VR experiences
The device (similar to and ipod) will be used for other learning opportunities such as photography, podcasts, audio books, and use of media apps
With the potential to benefit approximately 200 fourth-grade students each school year, educators are excited about the new opportunities the VR viewers will provide their students. “We are appreciative of the 544 Foundation and its supporters who make these grant opportunities possible,” Krause shared in closing.
