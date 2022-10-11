M State’s vision is described as “A success story for every student.” The school operates four campuses which serve an average enrollment of approximately 6,000 students, with the Fergus Falls campus providing academic programs in the liberal arts and health services to area students for more than 50 years.
With the fall season underway it’s an ideal time for prospective and current M State students to apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – the newest version of the form is now available, as students have the opportunity to apply for financial aid to help them pay their college expenses for the 2023-24 academic year.
Financial aid can cover many student costs associated with earning a degree, not only covering tuition and fees but also room and board, books and supplies, transportation and school-related expenses such as a computer or dependent care. On M State’s Fergus Falls campus, 76% of students receive some sort of financial aid, not including high school students or visiting students that take classes at the college.
“The financial aid process can feel overwhelming, especially for first-time FAFSA applicants and students who are trying to do it on their own,” says Elise Sturdivant, the associate vice president for student success at M State. “Working with someone who’s gone through the process before helps to ensure things go smoothly and quickly.”
M State’s financial aid staff collectively noted that the biggest change this year regarding the FAFSA process is the removal of financial aid eligibility requirements involving drug convictions and the Selective Service. Per the new guidelines, eligibility for financial aid is no longer negatively impacted for applicants with drug-related convictions or for those who have discrepancies relating to the mandatory registration with the Selective Service, commonly known as compulsory military conscription or the draft.
Students and families alike should also note that a large portion of financial aid is awarded on a rolling basis, meaning that the sooner students apply for help, the better their chances are of receiving aid. Students need not apply to desired institutions before filling out the FAFSA form, as they can list all the schools to which they have applied or might apply to.
“M State encourages all students to complete the FAFSA to determine their eligibility for financial aid,” Sturdivant explains. “The FAFSA should be completed every year a student attends school, as situations can arise or change within a family, which means financial aid eligibility can change.”
High schools regularly host financial aid nights to help families navigate the process for prospective students, as guidance and career counselors are often well-versed in assisting families with the FAFSA process. More information on the process can be found at the following: studentaid.gov.
