Beards and bellies with eyes hiding somewhere beneath their long hats, gnomes continue to be on trend. A jaunt down decor aisles is sure to reveal the jolly little creatures adorning the shelves. Holiday attire boasts squat gnomes with statements such as "Gnome for the Holidays" or "Chillin' with my Gnomies." The trend, which has been firmly in place for the past few years, doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, especially during the holiday season.
"I haven't been seeing as many orders for gnomes outside of the holidays, but just this week I received multiple inquiries for Mr. and Mrs. Claus gnomes," shared Jeanna Bentley of Crafts by Jeanna. "I think they will continue to be popular during the holidays."
When locals were asked what their feelings about the gnome trend are, here were some of the responses:
Peggy Brause: I'm actually on trend for once? I don't have any out right now but I have eight from Germany that I put out in the summer.
Becky Schwarzhoff: I will likely still love them when the fad is over.
Kristen Kragness, Fergus Falls: I love gnomes! I grew up in Dawson, Gnometown capital USA! I loved gnomes before they were even a thing.
Glenda Dale: I love them, make them, sell them and can’t get enough of them. Lol and I’m jealous that Kristen grew up in the Gnometown of Minnesota.
Renee Fasteen-Michon: Some of us Scandinavians liked Tomtes before they were a trend.
Molly Baker: I love the gnomes, even without a trend!
While there are those out there who have missed the endearing little bearded men (or women, as there has been an uptick in woman gnome sightings, donning braids instead of beards), the gnome trend appears to be well-embraced and is expected to remain prevalent in upcoming holiday seasons.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone