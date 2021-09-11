The Fergus Falls group that was in Switzerland during the 9/11 attack, pictured left to right, consisted of Jack Pearson, Harlan Nelson, Rona Nitz, Inga Nelson, Sandy Pearson, Jeanetter Dorn and Lorry Dorn. Dick Nitz, not pictured, took the photograph.
Here we are, 4,000-plus miles from home and all flights to the States are canceled. After a day of sightseeing in central Switzerland, the newsstands were bare but our group found a TV channel that was in English that gave us an account of what was going on in New York.
There was some talk in the group about extending our further travels in Europe, but eventually everyone just wanted to get home. We eventually booked a flight home through Canada a few days later. It was a very good feeling when we got back to Fergus Falls.
One thing that I will not forget was the day before we checked out of our hotel. We all had handwritten, signed cards from the employees of our hotel saying, “We are sorry.” It was a nice touch.
Also, there were numerous church services in the area that week. The one we attended was half in English and half in German. It was very moving.
I believe that we felt safe while in central Europe … but it was a very good feeling to be home.
Jeanette (wife) and I were in New York on a business trip and had been in the Twin Towers in New York just 10 days before 9/11.
