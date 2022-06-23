Nathaniel L. Moir, Ph.D., of the Fergus Falls area, has recently published an intellectual history analysis on the prominent war correspondent, political scientist and Indochina expert Bernard Fall: "Number One Realist – Bernard Fall and Vietnamese Revolutionary Warfare."
Moir spent much of his youth moving around the country due to his father’s naval career as a surface warfare officer. After his father’s retirement, the family moved to Wendell, where Moir attended and graduated from Elbow Lake High School, continuing on to forge prolific academic and military careers.
Moir attended college at St. Olaf, and his following academic and professional pursuits are wonderfully varied and eclectic to say the least — from teaching English as a second language in the Czech Republic to attending grad school in Rhode Island, Moir has developed a catalogue of experience that has served his career and ongoing academic pursuits well; he’s even been a drummer for a punk band in New England.
“Later, I returned to Minnesota and earned a teaching license at St. Thomas,” Moir notes. “After a few years teaching at the Area Learning Center in Fergus Falls (ISD #544), which was the best teaching experience of my life, I wanted to serve in the military after years of thinking about it.”
Moir went on to attend U.S. Army Officer Candidate School in 2007 at Fort Benning, subsequently earning his military occupational specialty in military intelligence at Fort Huachuca and then gaining a MOS in psychological operations at Fort Bragg in 2009.
Moir went on to deploy to Afghanistan in 2010 with the 101st Airborne, with following assignments taking him to the naval postgraduate school in Monterey, Calif., where he researched Taliban propaganda for U.S. Central Command from 2011-13.
“I began my Ph.D. studies in New York in 2014, and finished in 2019,” Moir explains. “This was followed with an opportunity as a postdoc at Harvard Kennedy School from 2019-21, and since then I have been an associate in the applied history project at the Kennedy School.”
More information on Moir’s recent book and other professional achievements, is available by visiting: nathanielmoir.com.
