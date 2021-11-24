Hello! My name is Chloe Engelhart and I am a senior this year at the Fergus Falls Public High School. I have decided to take a work-based learning class to help confirm my passion for nursing. My internship consists of working with the Thrive program with Leah Jesser from Otter Tail County Public Health.
Thrive is a program that focuses on mental health and the mental well-being of everyone. When I first started working with Leah, she had me get a better understanding of Thrive and what they do on a daily basis. I have looked at many resources to understand Thrive and how to reach audiences the best way I can. I then reached out to Mrs. Haarstad’s health class with a set of questions, which Leah and I composed together. We got great information back and we are going to create messaging to spread around to the students of the high school. We are hoping to get the bigger picture out to the students about mental health and well-being, with hopes that it is effective and powerful. My hope is that the students don’t take the messaging lightly. The messaging should help them better understand mental health and figure out ways to help handle their own mental health. Having the opportunity to be able to do this internship is a once in a lifetime experience.
This internship has brought mental health and mental well-being to my attention. It has helped me realize that everyone deals with mental health every day of their life, especially with COVID. When I first got put into this program I didn’t think it was going to be worth it and it wouldn’t be anything I would enjoy doing, but if I can help kids, adults or elders, I consider that amazing. I believe that everyone should take the class when they become a senior because it can help you decide if the career you want is the correct one for you. Mrs. Enderson can help set up a variety of internships within the semester that you have interest in. I believe being able to leave the school and go into a business and learn what they do is another once in a lifetime opportunity. It can help save money in the long run with the decisions on what to do in college.
In all honesty this internship was nothing like I was expecting. Since I am going into nursing school, I was hoping to get into the hospital and get the experience of learning different roles and job shadowing there. However, after I started, it changed my point of view and helped me realize that mental health is still a very big part of nursing. I am going into school at North Dakota State College of Science for my registered nursing degree. I am only going for two years because I want to get into the workforce quicker and be able to help with the nursing shortage as much as I can. After I get my degree, I am anticipating working at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. I can’t wait to see in the future where the work-based learning program has gone, and I hope to get a student one day that job shadows me!
Mrs. Enderson’s work-based learning students partner with area businesses in internships to educate and enhance Kennedy Secondary School students’ real-world learning experiences.