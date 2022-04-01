Earth, this beautiful planet amid the cosmos, has stood the test of time while providing every survival essential. The awareness of the impact that even small actions can make has continued to grow over the years. This place is home, and like any home, the upkeep is important.
This can be accomplished in several ways. These actions may appear entirely minuscule in the grand scheme of things, but with Earth Day approaching on Apr. 22, Otter Tail County (OTC) is one of many places with events celebrating.
What is Earth Day?
Earth Day is the anniversary of a 1970 Wisconsin senator putting together a demonstration to help people realize issues relating to the environment. The rallies that resulted caused the U.S. government to create the Environmental Protection Agency.
How to contribute
1. Learn about environmental topics.
When it comes to hands-on learning, many groups offer opportunities. Prairie City USA and Fergus Falls Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) both have workshops coming up at the Fergus Falls Public Library. On Apr. 13, John DeVries will be teaching how to plant a native prairie from 6:30-7:30 p.m. He states, “Growing native plants creates habitats for wildlife, especially pollinators.” He also stresses that non-native plants do not support the local wildlife and make up most plants sold in garden stores.
Later in the month, on Apr. 27, the Rain Garden workshop will be taking place. NRAC tells us that rain gardens reduce runoff from water bodies, recharge groundwater, support pollinators, and address drainage issues on an individual’s property.
2. Involve others.
The more people there are helping care for the environment, the greater the impact will be. Improving the environment might not seem like the most exciting activity — kids, for one, are hard to impress. This is where fun activities and challenges can help pique some interest ...
Not just for children, the Earth Day Art Challenge is an example that was fairly successful last year. Due to the number of people that participated, Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) and Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library (FFFOL) will be sponsoring the challenge again this year. This year’s theme, “Water is Life,” celebrates the resource that plays an integral part in all aspects of life. Participants can submit a poster (no greater than 11 by 14 inches) or photograph (5 by 7 inches or 8 by 10 inches) by mail to the Fergus Falls Public Library. In-person submissions will also be accepted. The deadline for submissions is Apr. 18. There is no entry fee. More information can be found on the FFPL website or the FFFOL Facebook page.
3. Trash cleanup
Litter is everywhere. Whether it’s picking up discarded items along the ditch, clearing off a beach or offering to assist with a cleanup job, any amount of help makes all the difference. Many local organizations will gladly accept volunteers. On the official Earth Day website, is a page specifically dedicated to The Great Global Cleanup. Here, one can find locations near them that could use assistance. There is also an option to register a cleanup for a location that could really use it.
The future
The labor put in by the people that are passionate about this subject has helped make Earth cleaner, greener and safer. It’s up to the people here now and future generations to keep this going. While there will most likely always be some forms of pollution, waste and habitat destruction, the work of those trying to make the world a better place does not go unnoticed. Whatever efforts are undertaken this Earth Day, the main thing is that they are being made.