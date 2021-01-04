The Fergus Falls City Council kicked off 2021 with some housekeeping chores Monday at City Hall.
The meeting began with returning Mayor Ben Schierer and returning council members Jim Fish, Brent Thompson, Tom Rufer and Anthony Hicks all being sworn into office by city attorney Rolf Nycklemoe.
Thompson made a motion that Rufer be appointed the acting mayor for 2021 with council member Justin Arneson adding a second.
Schierer received a unanimous vote of approval for the Board and Commission appointments which run for two years.
At the request of Schierer, city administrator Andrew Bremseth announced the Mayor's 2021 City Council Appointments.
The final item of new business was an update from Sam VanWechel and Wynn Roberts of the Nordic Ski Association.
A partnership between the NSA, the city of Fergus Falls and Public School District 544 began last year and, according to Schierer, has been highly successful in generating support for cross-country skiing by maintaining trails on the Regional Treatment Center campus.
"It was very successful, very popular and was utilized by many residents of the city," Mayor Schierer said.
The trail system has expanded to Roosevelt Park and is also set to move to other sections of the city. The city nordic trail system has offset a lot of travel time to Spidahl's Ski Gaard for high school practices.
Rufer asked if the trails would be open to properly equipped bikes.
"I'd say bike away," Roberts said.
Council member Scott Kvamme asked if there would be some expansion to the Old Smoky Hill.
"The more trail miles we can have the better," Schierer added.
VanWechel said in the future the NSA would like to be competitive enough to apply for a Department of Natural Resources Legacy Grant.
The city council has a work session scheduled for Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. The next city council meeting is set for Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Among items on the consent agenda were:
⦁ A resolution designating the Daily Journal as the 2021 legal publication.
⦁ A resolution designating the 2021 depositories.
⦁ A resolution delegating the city administrator, finance director and assistant finance director the authority to make 2021 electronic fund transfers on behalf of the city of Fergus Falls.
⦁ A resolution adopting the 2021 Elected Officials Out of State Travel Policy.
⦁ A resolution approving budget adjustments.
⦁ A resolution declaring Unit 224, a 2016 Freightliner refuse truck, as surplus property and authorizing the purchase of a 2020 Freightliner refuse truck.
⦁ A resolution authorizing Pedal Fergus Falls to apply for a Federal Recreation Trail Grant for Ferber Park.
2021 Board and Commission Appointments
Airport Advisory Board: Robbie Olson, Annie Deckert, Lonnie Ballweg, Andrew Yaggie-Reappointment, Steve Rufer-Reappointment.
Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Commission: Jake Krohn, Patrick Hollister, Robin Messer-Olson, Carol Dudgeon-Reappointment, Jason Hastings-Reappointment.
Library Board: Paul Lundeen, Susan Ward, Nancy Olson, Sharon Hintgen-New appointment, Beth Achter-Reappointment.
Planning Commission: Laurel Kilde, Jeff Stanislawski, Don Suiter, Vern Johnson-Reappointment, Craig Gantner-Reappointment, Kelsee MacIntosh-Ellig-Reappointment, Scott Rachels-Reappointment.
Human Rights Commission: Victoria McWane-Creek, Mary Jane Westra-New appointment, Darcina Klecan, Mike Trudeau-New appointment, Eric Price-New appointment.
Public Safety Advisory Board: Skip Zielen, Mark Hovland-Reappointment, Ron Burt-Reappointment.
Heritage Preservation Commission: Permanent Chris Schuelke, Tim Litt, Ed Strand, Lois Josefson, R.C. Drews, Gordon Hydukovich -Reappointment, Tom Hintgen-Reappointment.
Parks and Recreation: Tami Revering, April Thompson, Lynn Wolters, Kevin Rogness-Reappointment, Chelsey Beilhartz- New appointment.
Public Arts Commission: Naomi Schliesman, John Miersch, Patricia Wahl, Michael Burgraff-Reappointment, Erinn Webb-Reappointment.
Sister City Commission: Chet Habberstad, Jeff Isaac, Sean Taylor-Reappointment, Bonnie Denzel-Reappointment.
Port Authority: Brent Thompson-Reappointment, Tom Rufer-Reappointment, Karoline Gustafson-Reappointment, Anthony Hicks-Reappointment, Bridget Leonard-Reappointment, Rebecca Petersen-Reappointment, Steve Schoeneck-Reappointment.
Mayor’s 2021 Council Appointments
Board of Equalization: Krista Hagberg (Ward 1), Scott Kvamme (Ward 2), Brent Thompson (Ward 3), Karoline Gustafson (Ward 4).
Business Development of Fergus Falls: Anthony Hicks.
Fire Dept. Relief Association: Ryan Muchow, Andrew Bremseth, Jim Fish.
Fire Dept. Trust Fund: Ryan Muchow, Scott Kvamme.
Golf Board member: Jim Fish.
Hockey Association: Karoline Gustafson.
Investment Committee: Andrew Bremseth, Mike Sonmor, assistant finance director, certified financial planner, Justin Arneson.
Legislative Committee: Mayor Ben Schierer, Andrew Bremseth, Justin Arneson, Tom Rufer.
PEG Access Board: Scott Kvamme.
Personnel Committee: Krista Hagberg, Karoline Gustafson.
Senior Citizens: Brent Thompson.
Tax Levy Committee: Mayor Ben Schierer, Andrew Bremseth, Karoline Gustafson.
Visit Fergus Falls: Jim Fish.
West Central Initiative Economic Development District: Krista Hagberg.
