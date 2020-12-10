Shortly after the pandemic hit, Connie Nygaard had an opportunity unique to those in the world of crafting, she was able to leave her full-time job and shift her focus solely to her crafting business. How? Rosemaling embroidered masks.
Nygaard has been creative her entire life and it has led her through some fun opportunities. She majored in art at Concordia College and owned a quilt shop in North Carolina in the ’90s. Since returning to Minnesota in 1998, she has held a variety of jobs that utilized her creativity, such as graphic design, production and kitchen designing. All the while, she fostered her creative instincts while sewing and producing other crafts and pieces of art from her home and offering them at craft fairs throughout the years. In 2014, Nygaard expanded her reach and opened an Etsy shop, offering her creations to online shoppers throughout the world. When the pandemic hit, her Etsy shop’s popularity increased dramatically and she was busier than ever, so she made the decision to leave her traditional employment to focus her efforts on her crafting business. That decision has fared well. Since July, Nygaard has sold in the area of 1,500 rosemaling masks! “I keep telling my granddaughter that grandma is ‘saving the world one mask at a time!’”
“I am really trying to make my shop and the things that I make have a Nordic feel,” Nygaard shared. “I have strong Norwegian roots.” Nygaard’s maternal grandfather came to the United States from Norway as a young adult but his family remained in Norway, allowing Nygaard the opportunity to visit family in Norway on two occasions. Her items portray her inclination toward Scandinavian influence, with Nordic gnomes and dolls, Santas, tea towels, pincushions, and so many additional items exhibiting a traditional Scandinavian style.
In 2020, Nygaard has shifted her business name from Spruce Street Samples to Simply Scandinavian, though you may find her items available under both titles. She posts photos on Facebook and Instagram, but her items are available for purchase at her Etsy shop, SpruceStreetSampler, as well as locally at Creative Handmade in downtown Fergus Falls.
“I believe the key to happiness is bringing joy to others, being kind in everything you do, and seeing the good in all things. My wish for everyone is to be safe, be kind, be creative and be happy. I’ve been blessed and fortunate this past year and look forward to creating new Scandinavian items in the new year!”
