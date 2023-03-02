B Adams

Bobbi Adams, MD

 Submitted

March is finally here! I like March because we can usually see the harshness of winter dissipating as the warmth of spring starts making its much-anticipated appearance. The shift in weather isn’t the only thing that March stands out in my mind; this month is also about observing the strength of others. Mar. 12-19 is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. Often abbreviated to MS, multiple sclerosis is an immune system disease that affects the central nervous system. When you have MS, your immune system works against you, deteriorating the myelin sheath protecting your nerves. This leads to difficulty communicating and walking. It can happen at any point in your adult life, but the symptoms typically take decades to truly affect quality of life.



