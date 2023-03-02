March is finally here! I like March because we can usually see the harshness of winter dissipating as the warmth of spring starts making its much-anticipated appearance. The shift in weather isn’t the only thing that March stands out in my mind; this month is also about observing the strength of others. Mar. 12-19 is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. Often abbreviated to MS, multiple sclerosis is an immune system disease that affects the central nervous system. When you have MS, your immune system works against you, deteriorating the myelin sheath protecting your nerves. This leads to difficulty communicating and walking. It can happen at any point in your adult life, but the symptoms typically take decades to truly affect quality of life.
We don’t know what causes MS. In 2023, it is astounding that diseases like this still elude us, but they do. I’ve had experience treating patients with MS. The symptoms range from mild to borderline immobilizing. What would possess the body to attack its own nervous system? I wish I knew. My heart breaks for these people.
This disease is not without hope, though. New research is always underway. According to Mayo Clinic, a lack of sunlight or rather the vitamin D extrapolated from sunlight could possibly lower the risk of MS. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding tobacco products can also help. Most importantly, once diagnosed with MS, please work with a care team specializing in multiple sclerosis. Their help, combined with therapy, can be life-changing.
We make strong efforts to lessen the impact of this disease, but the drive for a cure never wanes. Please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society this March. This is an excellent organization with the mission of finding a cure for this debilitating disease. Even a small donation can go a long way.
Thank you for reading and please enjoy everything spring brings.
